Billy Newman
Zanesville - Billy J. Newman, 58 of Zanesville, passed away June 8, 2019 at Genesis Health Care.
He was born February 16, 1961 in Zanesville, son of Lille "Dixie" Boyd and the late Charles Leroy Newman.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son Rusty Dillon; grandchildren, Katie & Janelle Dillon; sibling, Kenneth (Tina) Boyd; nephew, Jamiy Boyd, great-niece, Amber Baughman; great-nephew Brian Boyd; great-great-nephews, Axton Baughman; great-great-nieces, Jenna and Ashleigh Boyd; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Luther Thomas Boyd II and Brian Keith Boyd.
Private family services have taken place.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 13, 2019