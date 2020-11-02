Bobbie R. LindsayBlue Rock - Bobbie R. Lindsay, 74, formerly of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville and under the care of Shriver's Hospice.Bobbie was born in Richmond, KY on October 5, 1946. She is the daughter of the late Herold Price and Della Mae (Bundy) Parton. She was a homemaker, she loved to read and listen to music. She enjoyed the outdoors especially her flowers. She had a soft spot in her heart for all animals. She had a very charitable soul and she loved giving to St. Jude's, but most especially she loved her family.Bobbie is survived by her husband, Edward B. Lindsay, whom she married February 14, 1965; her three sons, Edward B. "Benjie" Lindsay Jr., Michael Lee (Cassey Skeens) Lindsay and Billie Lee (Juliana Rogers) Lindsay; her grandson, Christopher Michael Lee Lindsay; her sisters, Pamela Jackson, Susan (Rick) Thacker and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her brother, Herold "Boots" Price Jr. and her step-father, Edward Parton, her niece, Paula Price Mitchell and her nephew Wayne Price.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Bobbie's name to Shrivers Hospice, 601 Underwood Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701Visitations will be 2 to 3 pm on Sunday at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 3 pm Sunday. Pastor Greg Marquis will officiate the services. Entombment will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio.