1/1
Bobbie R. Lindsay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie R. Lindsay

Blue Rock - Bobbie R. Lindsay, 74, formerly of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville and under the care of Shriver's Hospice.

Bobbie was born in Richmond, KY on October 5, 1946. She is the daughter of the late Herold Price and Della Mae (Bundy) Parton. She was a homemaker, she loved to read and listen to music. She enjoyed the outdoors especially her flowers. She had a soft spot in her heart for all animals. She had a very charitable soul and she loved giving to St. Jude's, but most especially she loved her family.

Bobbie is survived by her husband, Edward B. Lindsay, whom she married February 14, 1965; her three sons, Edward B. "Benjie" Lindsay Jr., Michael Lee (Cassey Skeens) Lindsay and Billie Lee (Juliana Rogers) Lindsay; her grandson, Christopher Michael Lee Lindsay; her sisters, Pamela Jackson, Susan (Rick) Thacker and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her brother, Herold "Boots" Price Jr. and her step-father, Edward Parton, her niece, Paula Price Mitchell and her nephew Wayne Price.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Bobbie's name to Shrivers Hospice, 601 Underwood Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701

Visitations will be 2 to 3 pm on Sunday at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 3 pm Sunday. Pastor Greg Marquis will officiate the services. Entombment will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio.

www.farusfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson-Farus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved