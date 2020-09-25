Bobby Williamson
Zanesville - Bob was born on April 13, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio to Foster and Adola Williamson. He was raised in the Lancaster area graduating from Lancaster High School before joining the Marine Corp. It was while stationed in North Carolina where he met the love of his life, Shirley Rose Haddock, who he married on December 15, 1956. After moving back to Ohio they raised their family, which was very important to Bob.
Bob moved to Zanesville in 1965 when he became an Agent for Allstate Insurance. He sold insurance for over 30 years and had many friends through working out of the Sears and Roebuck store and later in his own office. Bob had a passion for life and was fully invested in whatever interested him. He loved to play pool and cards and make bets on his skills at such. Through the years he was a member of golf leagues, the race car club, the Marine Corp League, the Eagles, and the Amateur Radio Club. He was also an avid fisherman and had stories to prove it, and a performing Magician in the Zanesville and Lancaster areas. Bob was a member of First Christian Church.
Bob was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his kind yet practical jokester manner.
Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, his two daughters, Kelly Kocher and Candy (Mike) Emmert, his grandchildren Molly Liston, Michael (Kylie) Emmert, Nicholas Emmert, and Christopher Emmert, great-grandchildren, Kai Fatherree and Mikey, Alauna and Guinevere Emmert, sister-in-laws, Barbara (Murray) Porter and Merlene Beachum, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, son, Bobby Lee Williamson Jr., grandson, Joel Liston, and his sister, Peggy Brenstuhl.
Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home is planning a private service for the family.
The family thanks Dr. Shade and Dr. Farhoud for their care of Bob and kindness to the family, as well as Genesis Hospice Care.
To sign the online register book please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com