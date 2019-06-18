|
Bonadine M. Hammer
New Lexington, Ohio - Bonadine Hammer, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. Born January 1, 1929 in East Fultonham, Ohio to the late John D. and Hazel E. Patterson Reed. She was a 1946 graduate of Lash High School; member of Saltillo Methodist Church and a avid Bingo player. Bonadine devoted her life to being a wife, mother and grandmother; her family was her world. Bonadine leaves behind her son, Robert J. Hammer, daughter, Cheryl (Matt) Mumford, daughter, Susie (Andy) Tabler, daughter-in-law, Patty Hammer, one brother, Frank Reed. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Hammer; her son, John L. Hammer; brother, Jim Reed and sister, Madaline Jones. Calling Hours will be held from 4pm-7pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Pamela Lashley officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Somerset, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 18, 2019