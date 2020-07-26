Bonita L. Carpenter
Zanesville - Bonita Louise Carpenter 94 of Zanesville passed away Saturday July 25, 2020 at Cedar Hills Nursing Home. She was born September 2, 1925 in Zanesville a daughter of the late Denzil and Hazel Hock Hayes. Bonita and her late husband were members of the Old Timers Baseball Association. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the mall. Throughout her working years she worked at Essex, Line Material and Mosaic Tile.
Bonita is survived by her daughters Patty (Ron) Jarrett, Robin (Joe) Morrison, Debra Zwahlen, Starla (George) Shreve and Tanya (Dave) Lewellen; son-in-law John Roberts all of Zanesville; 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 10 great- great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Maurice "Moe" Carpenter in 2003; two daughters Sandra Harris and Nancy Lee Roberts; one brother Harry Denzil Hayes and two sisters Sara Wilson and Zella Gaddis Knapp.
Visitation will be held from 11 am until time of services at 12 Noon on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Chris Steele officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
