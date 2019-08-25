Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Bonna "Bonnie" McGlaughlin


1926 - 2019
Bonna "Bonnie" McGlaughlin Obituary
Bonna "Bonnie" McGlaughlin

Zanesville - Bonna "Bonnie" J. McGlaughlin, 93, of Zanesville, went to be with The Lord Friday, August 16, 2019. Bonnie was born January 24, 1926, in Glouster, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Minnie (Binderbasin) Milhoan. She went on to grow up in Bishopville, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Bonnie is also preceded in death by her husband, Jack J. McGlaughlin; and daughters, Peggy (James) Newberry, Jacqueline Duvall, Mae and Faye McGlaughlin; grandsons, James Newberry II and Teddy Williams; and a son-in-law, Clarence Shumate.

Bonnie leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Barbara Shumate, Carolyn (Mike) Pierson, Glenna (Stanley) Mollahan, and Linda (James) Arnold; former son-in-law, Teddy Williams; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Per Bonnie's wishes, cremation has been chosen and burial will follow in Pennsville cemetery at a later date. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 25, 2019
