Bonnie FrazierDuncan Falls - Bonnie Frazier, former longtime resident of Duncan Falls passed away on August 21 at the Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland Washington. She had been in declining health for several years and died from Covid 19 complications. She is preceded in death by her parents, her 2 brothers, John and Max, her sister Frances, and her husband Robert (Bob). Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Ina Holley, son in law Michael, and grandson Mark as well as many nephews and nieces.Born in Jacksonville, Ohio on September 9, 1925 to John H. Tinkham and Oma Mae (Musick) Tinkham, she was the youngest of 4. Bonnie often recalled the hardships of the family during the Great Depression as her dad was a coal miner. Her mom sewed their clothes, mended shoes, baked bread , gardened, and raised chickens with the girls pitching in. Still she spoke fondly of her childhood and the enjoyment of games and pulling taffy.Bonnie graduated with the Class of 1946 at Philo High School where she played clarinet and was a drum majorette. Bonnie boldly enlisted in the US Navy in 1943 and served as a Wave (seaman First Class) in the aviation division at Naval Station Pensacola Florida through 1945.After returning to the area, she met and married Robert "Bob" Frazier in 1947, a marriage of 37 years until Bob's death in 1985. Their first and only child, Ina Jean, was born in 1948.Bonnie was a working mother and wife, employed at the Times Recorder and later as a postal clerk at the Philo post office. She still found time to be a PTA officer, a 4H co leader, and league bowler. Her many interests included golf, antiquing, flower arranging, and baking. She and Bob traveled extensively throughout the States and after retirement were snowbirds in Florida.As a WWII veteran she was the first woman to join the American Legion in Duncan Falls and later served in many offices of the Legion Auxiliary. Bonnie and Bob stayed active with Bob's veteran group, the 14th Air Force Flying Tigers, attending conventions annually all over the country. After Bob's death Bonnie was the first associate member elected to the Board where she served as secretary for 8 years. She proudly shared the stories of this famous aviation group keeping the memories of the Greatest Generation alive.Bonnie was a 60-year member of the Olive Branch Chapter, Eastern Star and a 25-year member of St John's Lutheran Church in Philo and till her death a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran in Kirkland WA,At age 82 Bonnie moved to Bothell WA to be near her daughter and family. She purchased her own home, furnishing it with many of her antique collectibles. She volunteered at Holy Spirit and joined the Evergreen Hospital Auxiliary where she passionately raised funds through. John'sWhile Bonnie made many new friends, she cherished her forever-roots in Duncan Falls. She would travel back every spring to visit family and old friends until her health no longer permitted. In 2016 she moved to assisted living where she quickly learned all 100 residents' names and their stories. She had a reputation as strong-willed but kind and generous. In 2019 she moved to an adult family home where the owner and care-givers relished hearing her storiesBonnie's visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11 to 12:30 at Farus Funeral Home, where the funeral will be 12:30 pm with Frank Clifton officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Duncan Falls Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will be at Philo St John's Lutheran Church. All are welcome.The family requests that facial covering be worn and social distancing be strictly observed.