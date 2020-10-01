1/1
Bonnie G. Dillon
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie G. Dillon

Logan, Ohio - Bonnie G. Dillon, 60 of Logan, Ohio died at 4:47 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, The James in Columbus, Ohio. Born November 15, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William Thomas & Donna G. Cremeans Cordray. She loved the Lord; was a great singer; a loving Mother and Grandmother and an all-around caregiver for children. Survived by her husband, Kenneth Dillon; her son, Floyd (Angela) Frye; two grandchildren, Dailynn Frye and Ezra Frye; sister, Melissa (Denny) Chevalier; brother, Wade Cordray and a great aunt, Bonnie Crabtree. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a brother, William T. Cordray. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Millertown-Oakwood Cemetery, Millertown, Ohio. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved