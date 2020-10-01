Bonnie G. Dillon
Logan, Ohio - Bonnie G. Dillon, 60 of Logan, Ohio died at 4:47 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, The James in Columbus, Ohio. Born November 15, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William Thomas & Donna G. Cremeans Cordray. She loved the Lord; was a great singer; a loving Mother and Grandmother and an all-around caregiver for children. Survived by her husband, Kenneth Dillon; her son, Floyd (Angela) Frye; two grandchildren, Dailynn Frye and Ezra Frye; sister, Melissa (Denny) Chevalier; brother, Wade Cordray and a great aunt, Bonnie Crabtree. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a brother, William T. Cordray. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Millertown-Oakwood Cemetery, Millertown, Ohio. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com