Services
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Stickdorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie J. Stickdorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie J. Stickdorn Obituary
Bonnie J. Stickdorn

Crooksville - Bonnie J. Stickdorn, 95, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 8:53 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Zanesville following an extended illness.

She was born February 14, 1924 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mae (nee: Long) Luster.

Bonnie worked in the accounting department of American Electric Power, known at that time as The Ohio Power Company. In her younger days, she enjoyed sewing and knitting and she and her husband, Andy enjoyed traveling, taking several cruises, touring and sightseeing. She had been a longtime member of the former New Hope United Methodist Church in Crooksville.

Bonnie is survived by her nieces, Jill (Terry) Lamp and Linda Bishop; her nephew, Steve (Christine) Cannon; great niece, Jessica (Doug) Thomas; great nephews, Timothy (Sheryl) Alexander, Robert (Sara) Alexander, Bryan (Shannon) Cannon and David (Sarah) Cannon and several great-great nieces and nephews. Also, left behind to mourn her passing are her dear friends, Lois Talbot, Pat Neader, Bill and Marilyn Clark and Jeanne and Rod Cohagen.

Welcoming Bonnie into her eternal home are her parents; her beloved husband and life companion, Andrew Stickdorn who died February 16, 1991; her twin sister, Bettie (Ron) Cannon and her brother, Eugene 'Bulldog' (Jackie) Luster.

Bonnie's family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 27, 10 AM until time of funeral at 1:00 PM at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Bill Clark will present the funeral service and celebration of Bonnie's life. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Crooksville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now