|
|
Bonnie J. Stickdorn
Crooksville - Bonnie J. Stickdorn, 95, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 8:53 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Zanesville following an extended illness.
She was born February 14, 1924 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mae (nee: Long) Luster.
Bonnie worked in the accounting department of American Electric Power, known at that time as The Ohio Power Company. In her younger days, she enjoyed sewing and knitting and she and her husband, Andy enjoyed traveling, taking several cruises, touring and sightseeing. She had been a longtime member of the former New Hope United Methodist Church in Crooksville.
Bonnie is survived by her nieces, Jill (Terry) Lamp and Linda Bishop; her nephew, Steve (Christine) Cannon; great niece, Jessica (Doug) Thomas; great nephews, Timothy (Sheryl) Alexander, Robert (Sara) Alexander, Bryan (Shannon) Cannon and David (Sarah) Cannon and several great-great nieces and nephews. Also, left behind to mourn her passing are her dear friends, Lois Talbot, Pat Neader, Bill and Marilyn Clark and Jeanne and Rod Cohagen.
Welcoming Bonnie into her eternal home are her parents; her beloved husband and life companion, Andrew Stickdorn who died February 16, 1991; her twin sister, Bettie (Ron) Cannon and her brother, Eugene 'Bulldog' (Jackie) Luster.
Bonnie's family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 27, 10 AM until time of funeral at 1:00 PM at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Bill Clark will present the funeral service and celebration of Bonnie's life. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Crooksville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019