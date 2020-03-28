|
|
Bonnie Jean Finnell
Zanesville - Bonnie Jean Finnell, 86, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Crooksville died peacefully at 7:00 AM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter with her loving daughter and granddaughters by her side following a brief illness.
She was born May 26, 1933 in the McLuney/Crooksville area, the daughter of the late Ralph E. 'Butch' Houk and Annis (nee: Robinson) Houk Price.
Bonnie was a homemaker. She enjoyed gambling and Facebook. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
Left behind to mourn her passing is her daughter, Lavonda Bobst-Weber, her precious granddaughters and their spouses, Crystal (Matt) Ferguson and Dusti (Nate) Samson, her beloved great grandchildren, Klohe (Will), Evan (Kianna), Westen, Beckett, Wyatt, Woods, and Soliel Jean; her sisters, Carol Toney and Karen Sue (Jack) Hunter; her brother, Gary Price and her special friends, Don Bolyard and Misti Lent.
Welcoming her into her Eternal Home, in addition to her parents, is her son, Little Tommy Luster; her brothers, Raymond Houk, Ralph Houk and Larry Houk, sister, Sharon Price; twin brother and sister, Brenda Kay and Stanley Ray Filkill and her step-father, Cyril Price.
In keeping with Bonnie wishes, she will be cremated. Her family asks everyone that knew and loved Bonnie to celebrate her life and your relationship with her in your own special way.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020