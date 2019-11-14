|
Bonnie Jean Stallings
Corning - Bonnie Jean Stallings, 76, passed away Monday September 11, 2019 at The Morrison House, Zanesville.
She was born May 23, 1943 in Moxahala a daughter of the late Carl Ezra and Nellie Haught Stallings.
She is survived by her brother Carl "Bud" Stallings, nieces Deborah (David) Turner and Mary (Shawn) Hamilton; nephews John (Margie) Hashman and Troy (Angie) Hashman; special friends she considered a daughter and son in law Rene and Gary Willison; 4 grandchildren Lindsey Willison, Gary (Ashley) Willison Jr., Warren (Katrina) Willison and Robert (Emma) Willison; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister and brother in law Connie and John A. "OJ" Hashman.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 on Sunday November 17, 2019 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME 118 W. Walnut Street, SHAWNEE with Rev Richard Fitch officiating.
Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Corning.
Friends may call from 5-8 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
To read the complete obituary and sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
