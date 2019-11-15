Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Karl Road Christian Church
5400 Karl Road
Columbus, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Karl Road Christian Church
5400 Karl Road
Columbus Ohio, OH
Bonnie Jo Brehm


1958 - 2019
Bonnie Jo Brehm Obituary
Bonnie Jo Brehm

Bonnie Jo Brehm passed away in Columbus November 1, 2019. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on November 8, 1958. She is preceded in death by father, Edward Brehm; sister, Joyce Grant; previous husband, Stacey Hall; and grandparents, Clyde and Hazel Ryan. Bonnie graduated from Elyria High School and from Ohio State University with a major in literature. She worked for the City of Columbus for more than 10 years and then became a license massage therapist. In addition, she play piano at many of the local nursing homes. While working for the City of Columbus, she bought a piece of land in Italian Village. She used this land as a park (Angel Park) in which she used to entertain the local children. Bonnie was a giving and caring person; some would say she valued being a friend to others more than having friends. She is survived by husband, Rick Conroy; mother, Lois Haynes; brothers, John (Barbara) Bond of Zanesville and Michael (Evelyn) Brehm of Morgantown, WV; sisters, Jean Ann Caywood of Sheboygan, WI, Patricia Hankey of Appleton, WI and Rebecca Fine of Columbus; 15 nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 30 at Karl Road Christian Church 5400 Karl Road, Columbus Ohio with 3:00 visitation. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
