Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:45 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Bonnie L. Bever Obituary
Bonnie L. Bever

SOMERSET - Bonnie L. Bever, 87, of Somerset, died at 7:18 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her daughter's home.

Bonnie was born November 22, 1931 in Pleasantville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard Enich and Mary Margaret (Mathews) Culp. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and had worked at the New Somerset Bank (Commodore Bank), retiring in 1991. She was an avid quilter and made many gifts for her family and friends.

Bonnie is survived by a son, Michael (Susan) Bever of Somerset; a daughter, Sharon (Paul) Emmert of Thornville; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Angel) Emmert, Tiffany (Brian) Niggemyer, Jason (Jennifer) Emmert, Justin (Stacey) Emmert, Jonathon (Lindsey) Emmert and Frank Bever; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Donald Bever of Lancaster.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George "Gene" Bever (2015), whom she married on August 27, 1950; an infant great-grandson; a brother, Elmer Culp; and a sister, Mary Lee Smith.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where a prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant, assisted by the Rev. Mr. Gene Dawson. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 10, 2019
