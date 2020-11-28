1/1
Bonnie Lee Courtney
Bonnie Lee Courtney

Zanesville - Bonnie Lee Courtney, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville after a brief illness. She was born in Marietta, Ohio in 1946 to Mildred and Harry Courtney. The three of them moved to Zanesville in 1960 when Harry was transferred by the Buckeye Pipeline. Bonnie graduated from Zanesville High School in 1965.

Bonnie moved to the Washington D.C. area in 1967, where she worked for the Coast Guard for two years and then had a long career with the CIA.

She concluded her career in Washington D.C. in 2000 so she could return to Zanesville to help her mother. In addition to helping her mother, she worked for Todd Plumbing for many years. (Exactly as her mother had done for the previous generation.)

Bonnie was a big cat lover who always spoiled her cats, and loved her Washington Redskins. (As well as the OSU Buckeyes and the Zanesville Blue Devils.) She loved country music (the old stuff) and loved her country. She hated to see any show of disrespect for the country or the military.

Her cousins will have a celebration of her life in Zanesville when it can be held safely.

Bonnie will be buried alongside her parents in Beverly Cemetery in Beverly, Ohio with a private service.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccurdyfh.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
