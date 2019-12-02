Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Musgrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Musgrove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Musgrove Obituary
Bonnie Musgrove

Zanesville - Bonnie Jean Musgrove, 80 of Zanesville, passed away November 30, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center.

She was born December 29, 1938 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Frank Mills and Grace Jenkins.

She is survived by her children, William "Rob" Robertson (Cathy Willison), Tim (Jodie) Robertson, Kim Allen, Misty (Dannie) Matheney; sister-in-law Dorma Mills; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dale Musgrove; children, Tamera Robertson and William Robertson; brother Robert Mills; sister Nancy Barnes.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral, where services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now