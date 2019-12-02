|
Bonnie Musgrove
Zanesville - Bonnie Jean Musgrove, 80 of Zanesville, passed away November 30, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center.
She was born December 29, 1938 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Frank Mills and Grace Jenkins.
She is survived by her children, William "Rob" Robertson (Cathy Willison), Tim (Jodie) Robertson, Kim Allen, Misty (Dannie) Matheney; sister-in-law Dorma Mills; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dale Musgrove; children, Tamera Robertson and William Robertson; brother Robert Mills; sister Nancy Barnes.
Calling hours will be held 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral, where services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019