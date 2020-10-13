Bonnie S. DearthPhilo - Bonnie S. Dearth, 65 of Philo, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at Genesis Hospital while under the care of Genesis Hospice.Bonnie was born on March 13, 1955 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of Violet (Abbott) Gibbens and the late Walter Wayne Gibbens. She ran and maintained the family farm, or as she lovingly called it "The Funny Farm". After years of devotion on the farm, she went on to pursue her dreams in real estate that included over 20 years in Muskingum County. The one thing she most dearly loved was being around her family and grandchildren.Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Matthew Dearth, Marcus Dearth; her step daughters, Susan (Malcom) Garber, and Ruthann Dearth; her grandchildren, Christopher, Trevor, Connor, Grace, Paige, Payton, Madison, Emma, Sydney; her brothers, Luke (Marilyn) Gibbens and Walter Gibbens and her sisters, Carolyn (Reg) Winland, Donna (Andy) Nash, and Twila (Dan) Opfer.In addition to her father, Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Dearth who passed away January 26, 2020.Visitations will be 11 to 2 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Friday with Pastor Karen Osborn officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.