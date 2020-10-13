1/1
Bonnie S. Dearth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie S. Dearth

Philo - Bonnie S. Dearth, 65 of Philo, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at Genesis Hospital while under the care of Genesis Hospice.

Bonnie was born on March 13, 1955 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of Violet (Abbott) Gibbens and the late Walter Wayne Gibbens. She ran and maintained the family farm, or as she lovingly called it "The Funny Farm". After years of devotion on the farm, she went on to pursue her dreams in real estate that included over 20 years in Muskingum County. The one thing she most dearly loved was being around her family and grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Matthew Dearth, Marcus Dearth; her step daughters, Susan (Malcom) Garber, and Ruthann Dearth; her grandchildren, Christopher, Trevor, Connor, Grace, Paige, Payton, Madison, Emma, Sydney; her brothers, Luke (Marilyn) Gibbens and Walter Gibbens and her sisters, Carolyn (Reg) Winland, Donna (Andy) Nash, and Twila (Dan) Opfer.

In addition to her father, Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Dearth who passed away January 26, 2020.

Visitations will be 11 to 2 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Friday with Pastor Karen Osborn officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson-Farus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved