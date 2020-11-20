1/2
Boyd Adams
1935 - 2020
Boyd Adams

Zanesville - Boyd Adams, 85 of Zanesville, passed away November 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born February 21, 1935 in West Virginia, son of Auda Adams and Louisa Caldwell Adams. Boyd was an Army Veteran and worked as a cement finisher. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church of Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Arleda Gore Adams; children, Allen (Tammy) Adams, Michelle (Tim) Talbert, Brian Adams; brothers, Orville, Sam, Sampie, Omer Adams; sisters, Minnie Cochran, Rhoda Morton, Sadie Jacobs, Donna Isaacs, Teresa Clay; grandchildren, Tony, Mitch, Alyssa, Kristin, Rhett, Kayla ; seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Harper Adams; several siblings.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with Pastor Jim Childers officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com

Guests will be required to wear self-provided face coverings. We ask anyone with flu like symptoms to refrain from attending services.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
