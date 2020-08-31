Boyd D. Otero
Zanesville - Boyd D. Otero, 74, of Zanesville, died at 7:26 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born May 16, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late Lawrence Otero and Florence E. Boyd Otero Myers.
He is survived by many friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville with Pastor Dawn Remster officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
