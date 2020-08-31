1/
Boyd D. Otero
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Boyd D. Otero

Zanesville - Boyd D. Otero, 74, of Zanesville, died at 7:26 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born May 16, 1946, in Zanesville, a son of the late Lawrence Otero and Florence E. Boyd Otero Myers.

He is survived by many friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville with Pastor Dawn Remster officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.








Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Zanesville Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
