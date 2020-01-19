|
|
Bradley K. Paul
Zanesville - Bradley K. Paul, 56, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at Genesis Emergency Department on January 19, 2020, from complications of COPD. He was born on May 24, 1963. Brad was the son of Bonnie Paul and the late Donald F. Paul.
Brad was a 1981 graduate of Philo High School. He defended our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1981 to 1985, where he served as an equipment mechanic. He was employed as a construction worker for several years and enjoyed fishing and motorcycle riding.
In addition to his mother, Brad is survived by his daughter, Jessica, a granddaughter, Willa; his brothers, Don and Dixie Paul, Sam and Cindy Paul, Mike and Jodi Paul, Jeff and Kay Paul, Curt and Marie Paul, Jon Paul and Jeannie Gildow and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Brad is preceded in death by his sister, Connie Griffin, his grandparents, Bill and Mildred Border and Leo and Hilda Paul, and several aunts and uncles.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where Funeral Services will be at 1 pm on Thursday with Pastor Gerry Wade officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery with full military honors provided by VFW Post #1058, American Legion Post#29 and the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020