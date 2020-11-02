1/1
Brandon Holland
Brandon Holland

Chandlersville - Brandon Eric Holland, 33, of Chandlersville, Ohio, departed this world on Friday, October 30, 2020. Brandon was born May 8, 1987 to Gina S. Bowman and Jody B. Holland. In addition to his loving parents, Brandon also leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved sisters, Taisha (Jacob) Holland Hina and Tiffany (Adam) DiLauro; nieces and nephews, Parker, Jasper, Vayda, Luca and Enza; grandmothers, Norma Jean Bowman and Nancy Sue Holland; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his cat, Tye; and a host of other family and friends.

Brandon is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Roger Holland and Jerry Bowman; as well as his cousin and good friend, Devin Snack.

Brandon was a kind soul who often brought joy to others. He had a contagious and sarcastic sense of humor. Once he started joking with you, it could go back and forth for a while. Brandon had a love for animals. He was also a very tech-savy person. He will be deeply missed by many.

Per the family's wishes, cremation has been chosen and a private family memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local Animal Shelter in Brandon's honor. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

