Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Zanesville - Brandon Noland-Edward Lanning, 31, formerly of Zanesville was born August 8, 1987 in Zanesville, OH. After 7 months of sobriety, a beloved son, grandson, nephew & friend to many, Brandon lost his life and battle to addiction on February 16th, 2019. There are no words that can be said that will fill the void or the loss of this bright, talented, artistic, young man. Brandon was involved in football and basketball during his early school years. He graduated high school in 2006 (Springboro, OH/ ECOT) and then went to Miami University to study psychology. He always greeted everyone with a smile, and was happiest when playing guitar, listening to music, riding dirt bikes, or watching Supercross. He loved to collect & wear Jordan tennis shoes, and through the years, he remained a dedicated Cleveland Browns fan.

Brandon is survived by his mother & stepfather Denise & Mark Price; his father & stepmother Jeff & Tina Lanning; an uncle, Kenneth (Denise) Fairall Jr.; Aunts, Sharon Snyder-Casalaspro, Melanie Mitchell, Sandra (Kirk) Seward and Vickie Slate; several supportive cousins and extended family members.

Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth & Anna Fairall; fraternal grandparents, Carl & Marjorie Lanning; his cousin Jasa Lee-Noland Snyder and an uncle, Frank Ferry.

Visitation to be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday February 21st at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the many health professionals, substance abuse counselors, and first responders who continue to fight this terrible epidemic.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Brandon's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 19, 2019
