|
|
Brenda Ann Suttle
Crooksville - Brenda Ann Suttle, 59, of Crooksville, Ohio died on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in a motorcycle accident that occurred at 1:31 PM on St. Rt. 7, Long Bottom, Ohio.
She was born March 18, 1960 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Melvin and Mary (nee: O'Neal) Tittle.
Brenda worked at the Port 37 Gas Station in Portersville and was a bartender at Sleepy's Tavern in Crooksville. She loved her dogs which she considered her children, Buddy, Sissy, Poppy, Turtle, Baby Girl, Ginny, Wrong Way, Indiana Jones and Banjo. Brenda was an avid blood donor for the American Red Cross. She had recently conquered her fear and started riding motorcycles with her friend John. Brenda also had a deep love for and cared for her son's horses. Being that Brenda naturally motherly, it was not long before she "adopted" all of her son's friends. She will always be remembered as being entirely selfless, being known to give anyone the shirt off her back.
To mourn her passing, Brenda leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Amber Kennedy; her daughter, Mindy (Nina) Markham; her sister, Carol Phillips; her brother, John Tittle; her beloved grandchildren, Brady, Benjamin, Gavin, Conner and Quinton Fraley, Gage and Chloe Kennedy; her darling great-grandchildren, Aubree, Kyle and Evalynn and many nieces and nephews.
To welcome Brenda into her Eternal Home is her son, Thomas 'Tommy' Kennedy; her husband, Waitman Suttle who died in 2016; her friend who perished in the same accident, John McElfresh and several aunts and uncles.
Brenda's family will receive friends 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. At the conclusion of the visitation, a Memorial Service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at 8:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Debbie Grimmett as celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brenda's honor to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 9, 2019