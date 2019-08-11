|
Brenda Hunter
East Fultonham - Brenda Kay Dollings Hunter, 74 was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 11, 1944 in Zanesville to the late Harold L. and Catherine L. Tubman Dollings Sr. She retired from Owens-Illinois in 2003 after 31 years of dedicated Service. She enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, singing, dancing, attending family cookouts, and cheering on her grandkids at any sporting event. She looked forward to watching her grandkids perform every year in "Once Upon A Christmas" at Secrest Auditorium. She lived and loved her family deeply. She never met a stranger and always offered something she had.
She is survived by her daughters: Teira (Jimmy) Patterson, Berona (Paul Ansel) Thompson and Tammy (Charlie) Dannemiller; a brother and sister whom she held a special bond with Harold L. "Bud" Dollings Jr. and Jodi (John) Kiser; eight grandchildren Justin (Heatherjo) Patterson whom she held a special bond with, Heather Jade (Adam) Cole, Heidi Patterson, Brandie Thompson, Joshua Dannemiller, Michael Dannemiller, Emily Cherubini and Jennifer Dannemiller; eight great grandchildren and special friends: Cathy Dollings, Darlene Frank, Cheryl Good, Marlene Harper and Jay Harper; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother Robert L. and her sister Mary-Etta Campbell and brother-in-law George Campbell.
Special Thanks to Interim Hospice, Alice Sines and Chaplain Noah.
Calling hours will be held 4-8 Monday, August 12 at William Thompson and Son Funeral Home, 5765 Gladstone Drive, White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 1PM Tuesday August 13 at the William Thompson and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fultonham Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 11, 2019