Brenda Leckrone Fries
Madison, WI - Brenda Leckrone Fries 68 of Madison Wisconsin formally of new Lexington ohio, passed away at her home march 4 2019. Brenda was veteran of the United States army. Brenda is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Fries who served in the United States army, her parents Carl and Bonnie Leckrone, a brother Dan Leckrone, and two sisters Judy Leckrone and Priscilla Moore. Brenda is survived by her brothers and sisters, Carl Jr of Columbus, Donald of Zanesville, Pam Harris of New Lexington, Nancy Ratliff of Florida, and Becky Ross and Sally Helser of Newark Ohio. Brenda will be buried in Madison Wisconsin by her husband Arthur Fries.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 15, 2019