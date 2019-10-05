|
Brenda Mitton
Thornville - Brenda Lee Mitton, 61, of Thornville, passed away at 7:27 p.m. Thur. Oct. 3, 2019 at OSU James Cancer Center. She was born on Sept. 21, 1958 in Zanesville, a daughter of Jerry and Sandra (Hina) Jarrett. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband Bill Mitton. Three children Jason (Stephanie) Jarrett, Kyle (Tachele) Perdue, and Kody Perdue. Step-children Joe (Audra) Mitton, Tiffany (David) Ryan, Latasha Mitton, and Justin Mitton. 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her siblings Patricia Fortner, Roxanne (Doug) Smith, Jerry J. Jarrett, Karla (Paul) Maddox and Dusty (Heather) Jarrett.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Donna Mitton and her maternal grandparents Wilbur and Dora Hina.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sun. Oct. 6, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Mon. Oct. 7, 2019 with Pastor Dick Newlon officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 5, 2019