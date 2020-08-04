Brenda S. Stalnaker
Zanesville - Brenda Stalnaker, 63, of Zanesville, died at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born August 19, 1956, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Burl and Emma Jean (McConnell) Jackson. She retired from the Lear Corporation, enjoyed playing BINGO, and loved spending time in her garden.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Stalnaker who she married July 1, 1999; two sons, Troy (Pamela) Wayne and Ricky (Lila) Wayne; two grandchildren, Troy Jr.(Samantha) Wayne and Haley Wayne; and two great-granddaughters, Riley and Raegen Wayne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Nick and Jeff Jackson and three sisters, Shirley Jackson, Carmie Shook, and Jean Jackson.
Per Brenda's wishes, a cremation has taken place with no calling hours or service.
