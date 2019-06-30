|
Brent Carson
Columbus - Brent Thomas Carson, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Hospital. Brent was born August 10, 1959 to Lillie Belle Jeter and the late Claude T. Carson.
In addition to his mother, Lillie Belle Jeter, of Staten Island, NY, Brent leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter Brentnei LillieBelle Carson, of Zanesville/Columbus, Ohio; sister, Julia A. Carson, of Columbus; 3 other siblings; and a host of other family and friends.
Brent was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a collector of all things Steelers. His favorite animal was a Lion, of which he also collected many of. Brent worked for AEP for about 15 years in Conesville, Ohio. He loved everything fast. Above all else, Brent was extremely fond of his mother and daughter. He will be greatly missed. You may call on the family Monday, July 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Burrell Funeral Services. Brent will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, 1852 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY, the home of his mother. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 30, 2019