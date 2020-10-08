1/1
Brent Lee Pennell
Brent Lee Pennell

Zanesville - Brent Lee Pennell, 64, of Zanesville passed at 11:24 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Ohio State University Hospital.

He was born on Sunday, July 1, 1956 in Marietta, Ohio the son of Jack Pennell and Ellen McElfresh Propp.

Brent was Methodist by faith. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in the Army National Guard. While serving Brent was on the Aircraft carrier, John F. Kennedy. He was proud to be a licensed social worker. Brent enjoyed playing music especially his guitar. He was a lover of blues music, was an active member of the Columbus Blues Alliance, and loved to attend concerts and music festivals. Music was his life. Brent and his uncle John would go to target practice together. He was a Buckeye and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Brent loved to watch MSNBC and discuss politics.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen Propp and his father, Jack Pennell; his loving girlfriend, Jeanann Dickerson; children, Matthew (Lisa) Pennell and Devon (Tisha) Pennell; grandson Ryan Pennell; a sister Rita (David) Brunsell; nephew, Christopher (Veronica) McDonald; niece, Kelly Sharp; an uncle, John (Esther) Lawrence; good friends Kenny Wayne and Jeff Segretto and his beloved pet, Kitty.

In addition to his grandparents, Brent was preceded in death by his wife Diane Pennell; and Fiancé, Kathie Davis.

Friends may call 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Brent's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
