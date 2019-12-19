|
Brett Hepburn Peterman
Roswell, GA formerly of Zanesville - Brett Hepburn Peterman, 49, of Roswell, GA, formerly of Zanesville, passed away December 13, 2019. Brett was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, a graduate of Rosecrans High School and Miami University Oxford. He was a former U.S. Army Engineer Officer; he then went on to work for AT&T Corporate. Brett was a devoted father, loving brother, a friend to everyone, and a faithful servant of God.
Brett is survived by his daughter, Meaghan Peterman; mother, JoAnn Peterman; brother, Darin Peterman and sisters, Amber Godfrey and Carrie Nameth.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roy James Peterman, JR.
Funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Atlanta, GA. Committal Services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, with Fr. Jan C. P. Sullivan, P.P. officiating. Full Military Rites will be rendered by the United States Army, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to (), 35 East Chestnut, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or a . To leave a personal note of condolence or sign the online guestbook please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019