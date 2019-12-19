Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
4465 Northside Drive, NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett Peterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett Hepburn Peterman


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brett Hepburn Peterman Obituary
Brett Hepburn Peterman

Roswell, GA formerly of Zanesville - Brett Hepburn Peterman, 49, of Roswell, GA, formerly of Zanesville, passed away December 13, 2019. Brett was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, a graduate of Rosecrans High School and Miami University Oxford. He was a former U.S. Army Engineer Officer; he then went on to work for AT&T Corporate. Brett was a devoted father, loving brother, a friend to everyone, and a faithful servant of God.

Brett is survived by his daughter, Meaghan Peterman; mother, JoAnn Peterman; brother, Darin Peterman and sisters, Amber Godfrey and Carrie Nameth.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roy James Peterman, JR.

Funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Atlanta, GA. Committal Services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, with Fr. Jan C. P. Sullivan, P.P. officiating. Full Military Rites will be rendered by the United States Army, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to (), 35 East Chestnut, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or a . To leave a personal note of condolence or sign the online guestbook please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now