Brian Francis Barclay
Zanesville - Brian Francis Barclay received his angel wings on September 28, 2020. He was born on February 15, 1974, to Donald "Bruce" Barclay and Theresa "Tere" (Carpenter) Barclay. Even though he never spoke in his 46 years, he would light up a room with his smile. He donated his corneas so that two people could see the world through his eyes. Brian will always be remembered for his infectious smile and his orneriness. We ar all better people for having him in our life.
Thanks to Muskingum Residentials (Sentivany House) for all their love and support, keeping him safe and happy for 23 years. Thanks to all his caregivers. Thanks to his special caregiver, Bradlena Jordan, who loved and cared for Brian as if he were her own son. Thanks to Marsha Harris, who always kept his appointment straight and made sure he got to all of his doctor appointments. Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and staff of Genesis Emergency Department and OSU Wexner Medical Center for the great care he received.
Brian is survived by his parents; his grandmother: Rita Carpenter; siblings: Brad (Aarika Applegate & Knox) Barclay, Blair (Stephanie) Barclay; his nieces and nephews: Blade and MyLeigh Barclay, Ayla Tilton and Gage Rollins; his aunts and uncles: Ted (Kathy) Carpenter, Trudy (Peter) Cultice, Kelly Carpenter, Michael (Susan Sneddon) Carpenter, Richard (Ann Hoehme) Barclay, Jean (Greg) Little and Mary Jane Barclay; cousins: Ryan (Jody) Carpenter, Alex Cultice, Sarah (Zach Liebold) Cultice, Cole (Sarah) Carpenter, Paige (Zack Gullett) Carpenter, Jessica Barclay, Adam (Kathy) Barclay, Brett (Krissy) Little and Brady (Emily) Little.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ronald and Mary Barclay and Francis Carpenter and one uncle: Dave Barclay who always played the piano for Brian.
Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, and one hour prior to services from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon on Monday, where service will follow at noon with Fr. Martin J. Ralko will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Muskingum Starlight Industries, 1401 Bussemer Lane, Zanesville, Ohio, 43701 or the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio, 43701 in Brian's memory. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
