Brian S. Bub Sheridan
Zanesville - Brian S. "Bub" Sheridan, 28 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2019.
Bub was born on August 1, 1990 in Zanesville. He was an avid sports enthusiast, most especially the Lakers, Cowboys and the Buckeyes. He enjoyed listening to music, golfing, playing sports and spending time with his family and friends.
Bub is survived by his parents, Larry and Kelli Sheridan of Zanesville; his son, Kobe Hoover of Crooksville; his brothers, Zak Sheridan, Dustin Marple, Jeremiah Marple, Tyler Peyton, Ryan Batross; his sisters, Kameron Sheridan and Erica Ford; his grandparents, Victor and Claire Cameron and Nancy Sheridan; his biological mother, Sallie Peyton and several nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bub is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Doris and Larry Sheridan and his paternal grandparent, Cecil Humphrey.
Visitations will be 5 to 8 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday with Nehemiah Gaiters officiating. He will be laid to rest with his Mamaw in Memorial Park Cemetery in Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 11, 2019