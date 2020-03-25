Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Bronson R. Gillogly


1935 - 2020
Bronson R. Gillogly Obituary
Bronson R. Gillogly

Zanesville - Bronson "Zippo" Gillogly, 85, of Zanesville, died at 12:52 P.M. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born February 12, 1935, in Zanesville, a son of the late Marion A. Gillogly and Lucy J. McConnell Gillogly Miller. He was a self-made man and a Master Hammond Organ technician. He was a Master Sergeant with the Ohio National Guard and a member of HAM Radio Group K8CYN.

He is survived by a sister, Karen Flynn; a step-sister, Shirley Miller Moore; a niece, Erin E. Lunsford; a nephew, Eric D. Flynn; grand-niece and nephew, Caragan and Keagan.

There will be no calling hours or services, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO is entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
