Brooke Mock

Brooke MockZanesville - Brooke Lynn Mock, 24, of Zanesville passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Brooke was born September 28, 1995 to Tonya Elaine Alexander and the late Matthew Mark Mock. In addition to her father, Brooke is also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Elaine Shumate; and close friend, Allie Moore.Brooke leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Tonya Alexander; her siblings, Bree Crawmer, Lori (Kyle) Garber, Miah Beatty and Matthew Mock; her beloved daughter, Addison Bishop; her fiance and partner of 5 years, Dakota Bishop; grandparents, Deborah Mock, Glen and Ruth Alexander; grandmother-in-law, Beverly Bishop; special aunt, Missy (Mike) Sellars; special uncle, Mike (Heather) Mock; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other friends and family.Brooke was a beautiful soul. She loved being a mother. Brooke was a lover of all people, she never met anyone with judgement. She was a spiritual woman who would do anything she could to help another in need. Brooke was empathetic, often placing the emotions of others before her own. She loved music, and spending time with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed.You may call on the family Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services in Zanesville. Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.