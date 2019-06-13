Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
201 West Brown Street
New Lexington, OH
Bruce A. Kirkey

New Lexington, Ohio - Bruce A. Kirkey, 59, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 4:33 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House, Zanesville, Ohio. Born January 12, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Ralph and Mary Lucille Moore Kirkey. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lexington; was a lovely person: always willing to help people and a caregiver for Gloria Burley for 30 years. Survived by sisters and brother, Brenda Kirkey-Stone and Lorraine Schonefeld, both of New Lexington, Paul Kirkey of Loudon, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Cooper. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 West Brown Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor John Michles officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 13, 2019
