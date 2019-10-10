|
Brunhilde K. "Hilde" Berry
Norwich - Brunhilde K. "Hilde" Berry, 83, of Norwich, died at 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born November 25, 1935, in Ketsch, Germany to the late Jon and Hilde Schmit. Hilde was a homemaker where she loved to work in her yard and garden and was Catholic by faith.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna (Sonny) Russ, Janet (Rick) Dufresne, and Debbie (Brian) Babcock; a son, Raymond Berry; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandson with one on the way; and a sister, Marga Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond R. Berry whom she married September 4, 1954 and died May 18, 2009; a granddaughter, Fawn Berry; a brother, Haus Schmit; and an infant sister.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 P.M. until time of service at 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, the areas only crematory owned by funeral directors, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Mr. Christopher Maness officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville with full military honors being presented by the United States Army, George Selsam Post 1058, and the American Legion Post 29.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019