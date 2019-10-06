Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
Bryan Maxwell


1983 - 2019
Bryan Maxwell Obituary
Bryan Maxwell

Zanesville - Bryan Lee Maxwell, 36 passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born August 30, 1983 in Zanesville. He was a graduate of John Glenn High School and the Lincoln Welding School. He was employed as a welder for Komar Industries.

He is survived by his parents Kevin (Mary Lou) Maxwell and Deborah Bishop Maxwell; his sister Lisa (Donte Cobb) Maxwell; a niece Taylynn Cobb; his dog and man's best friend Truman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Calling hours will be from 12 to 2PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD. The funeral service will begin at 2PM and burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook or contact our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
