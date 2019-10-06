|
|
Bryan Maxwell
Zanesville - Bryan Lee Maxwell, 36 passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born August 30, 1983 in Zanesville. He was a graduate of John Glenn High School and the Lincoln Welding School. He was employed as a welder for Komar Industries.
He is survived by his parents Kevin (Mary Lou) Maxwell and Deborah Bishop Maxwell; his sister Lisa (Donte Cobb) Maxwell; a niece Taylynn Cobb; his dog and man's best friend Truman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Calling hours will be from 12 to 2PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD. The funeral service will begin at 2PM and burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019