Bryce Iden
Cincinnati - Bryce E. Iden 63 passed away July 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family in Cincinnati after a long illness.
Bryce was born in Zanesville, Ohio July 7,1956 the son of the late Bryce and Betty Iden. He graduated from Zanesville High School in 1974
He was a Vice President for Advantage Marketing Specialists with Nationwide responsibilities. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying and riding his Gold Wing motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Dina, son Nathan, sisters, Judy Harmon of Savanna, Georgia, Paula McElwain of Heath, Ohio, Carol Swingle of Zanesville, brothers John Roberts ( Susan ) of Zanesville, and Jim Iden (Vicki) of West Chester, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. Also his two best furry friends Tasha and Belle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in law Larry A. Harmon and mother-in law Emma Vandenberg.
There will be a celebration of his life Wednesday August 14th from 4-6 PM at the Phoenix in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 11, 2019