Services
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Phoenix
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryce Iden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryce Iden


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryce Iden Obituary
Bryce Iden

Cincinnati - Bryce E. Iden 63 passed away July 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family in Cincinnati after a long illness.

Bryce was born in Zanesville, Ohio July 7,1956 the son of the late Bryce and Betty Iden. He graduated from Zanesville High School in 1974

He was a Vice President for Advantage Marketing Specialists with Nationwide responsibilities. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying and riding his Gold Wing motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years Dina, son Nathan, sisters, Judy Harmon of Savanna, Georgia, Paula McElwain of Heath, Ohio, Carol Swingle of Zanesville, brothers John Roberts ( Susan ) of Zanesville, and Jim Iden (Vicki) of West Chester, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. Also his two best furry friends Tasha and Belle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in law Larry A. Harmon and mother-in law Emma Vandenberg.

There will be a celebration of his life Wednesday August 14th from 4-6 PM at the Phoenix in Cincinnati, Ohio.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence please visit BryanHardwickFH.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
Download Now