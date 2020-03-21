|
Bryce Kendall Ireland
Carlwick - Bryce Kendall Ireland, age 85 of Carlwick passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Adams Lane Health Care in Zanesville.
Bryce was born on January 18,1935. He is the son of the late Ray and Ethel (Bell) Ireland. Bryce has an infectious smile and could laugh at about anything. He loved to watch wresting and old westerns on TV. Known by friends and neighbors as the "Mayor of Carlwick". Bryce will be missed by his family and all the friends he made at the Carlwick Stop and Shop.
Bryce is survived by his sister, Edith Galloway and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bryce is preceded in death by his siblings, Bill and Eddie (Red) Ireland and sisters Jean Bundy and Shirley Dean.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Cumberland Cemetery, with Ron Cook Officiating. The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Ireland family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020