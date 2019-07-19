|
Buddy Joe Mayfield
New Lexington, Ohio - Buddy Joe Mayfield, 79, of Zanesville, formerly of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:46pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Oaks at North Pointe, Zanesville, Ohio.
Born March 24, 1940 in Oark, Arkansas to the late Eli and Martha Kennedy Mayfield.
Buddy was a self-employed truck driver; he loved his sports, especially any of the Cleveland Teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Nascar, his favorite was Dale Earnhardt, Jr.; he loved bowling and golfing and was an avid deer hunter.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Tracy Mayfield; children, Kevin (Kathy) Mayfield, Debra Gowins, Brenda (Ed) Dugan, Brian (Kelly) Mayfield and Tommy (Tina) Mayfield; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Hattie West; brother, Verlin Mayfield and a sister, Judy Riggins.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Nate, Alice, Leroy, Chuck, Edith, William and Bertha; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Agnes Tracy and a brother-in-law, Franklin Tracy.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00pm-2:30pm with funeral service at 2:30pm with Pastor Paul Bugglin officiating on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Portersville, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 19, 2019