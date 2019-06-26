|
Bula M. Dickson
Blue Rock - Bula M. Dickson, 85 of Blue Rock, passed away on June 24, 2019.
Bula was born in Chandlersville on December 13, 1933. She is the daughter of the late Otis and Gladys (Wion) Mitchell. She was a hard working lady who spent her whole life working on her family's farm.
Bula is survived by her three sisters, Dorothy Beardsley of Norwich, Edna Allen of Philo and Mary Ruth Hughes of Marietta; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bula is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Dickson; her brothers, Ralph, Kenneth, Herman, Virgil, and Robert Mitchell and her two sisters, Edith Cunningham and Donna Weaver.
Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held at 1 pm. Pastor Tim Gifford will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in Blue Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 26, 2019