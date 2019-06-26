Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Bula Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bula M. Dickson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bula M. Dickson Obituary
Bula M. Dickson

Blue Rock - Bula M. Dickson, 85 of Blue Rock, passed away on June 24, 2019.

Bula was born in Chandlersville on December 13, 1933. She is the daughter of the late Otis and Gladys (Wion) Mitchell. She was a hard working lady who spent her whole life working on her family's farm.

Bula is survived by her three sisters, Dorothy Beardsley of Norwich, Edna Allen of Philo and Mary Ruth Hughes of Marietta; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bula is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Dickson; her brothers, Ralph, Kenneth, Herman, Virgil, and Robert Mitchell and her two sisters, Edith Cunningham and Donna Weaver.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held at 1 pm. Pastor Tim Gifford will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in Blue Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now