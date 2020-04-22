|
Burdette L. "BL " Lyons
Crooksville - Burdette L. "BL" Lyons, 70, of Crooksville, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Tuesday April 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his residence. He was born on December 21, 1949 in Crooksville to the late Gerold and Leanna Fitzpatrick Lyons. BL was formerly employed with the Village of Crooksville as a sewer plant operator and worked in various area potteries. He loved to spend time with his family, give hugs to those who knew him, share his infectious smile, and play poker with his buddies. BL loved the woods, mushroom hunting and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He was a member of The Word of God Community Church in Ironspot, where he loved to attend services and listen to the Lord's message. BL is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Cheryl McPeck Lyons; daughters, Lynette (Joe) Huffman of New Lexington, Lisa (Chris) Miller of Crooksville and Tina Kennedy of Myrtle Beach, SC; sons, Mark (Lynn) Dalrymple of Crooksville, Mike (Ashley) Dalrymple of Crooksville; 25 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and sisters, Connie Dennis and Georgia Carol Rose; special aunt, Helen Robinson. He was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven R. (Susan) Lyons; brother, Garry Lyons and his best friend, Freddie Tabler. Family and friends may call Friday April 24 from 4pm to 8pm at ROSS-FRASH FUNERAL HOME, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Graveside services will be held at 3:15 pm Saturday April 25, 2020 in the Tabler Family Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Marc Caton and Pastor Gay Blau Co-officiating. In following the recommended guidelines and social distancing restrictions suggested by our state and local health department, a maximum number of attendees will be allowed inside at one time. Masks are encouraged to be worn to protect yourself as well as others. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020