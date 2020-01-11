Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Crooksville - Burma J. Embrey, 72, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 29, 1947 in Summers County, West Virginia to the late Dempsey and Gladys (Richmond) Adkins. Burma loved nature and enjoyed, hiking, walks through the woods and mushroom hunting with her husband Steve. She retired from ITT Cooper Standard in the summer of 2008. Burma wasted no time after retirement spending as much time making memories with her grandchildren that she adored as possible. Burma loved to read and was known for finishing her novels and books in no time. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Steve Embrey; son and daughter in law, Darren (Betty) Whitehouse; grandchildren, Megan Whitehouse, Dakota Whitehouse and Alexis Whitehouse; great grandchild, River May; brothers, Orville Adkins, Pete Adkins and Rob Adkins; sisters, Joyce Grimmett, Nadine Stack and Terrie Johnson. Burma was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Phyllis Adkins and Patricia Bidlack. Family and Friends may call Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where a celebration of life will begin at 4:00pm with Pastor Debbie Grimmett officiating. You may send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
