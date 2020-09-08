1/1
Burt Beardsley
Burt Beardsley

Burt B. Beardsley, 92, of Philo passed away at his home on early Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the morning. Burt was born on December 7, 1927 in Gaysport. He is the son of the late John and Bridgett (Cain) Beardsley.

Burt was the owner and operator of Burt's Garage in Philo and served his community as a Harrison Township Trustee for 25 years. Burt served in the United States Army as a Ranger and as a sharp shooter during the Korean Conflict, where he received Korean SVC Metal, Bronze Campaign Star, and Bronze SVC Medal and Combat Infantry Badge. He was a member of the Philo-Duncan Falls VFW and the South Zanesville Church of the Nazarene, but was a Methodist by faith.

He is survived by his daughter, Terri Beardsley of Pleasantville, OH, his sons; Dennie (DB) Beardsley of Denver, Colorado, and Gary Beardsley of Caldwell, as well as his 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, and his wife, Rosamond, who died March 17, 1999, Burt is preceded in death by his brothers, John, Herb, Sherman, and Robert.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 in Duncan Falls Cemetery with Burt's good friend, Bill Hollingshead performing the service. There will be full military honors following the services.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
