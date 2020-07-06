1/1
Byron "Bk" McCallister
1929 - 2020
Byron "BK" McCallister

Zanesville - Byron K. (B.K.) McCallister, 90, was greeted into Heaven by his Heavenly Savior at 5am on Saturday July 4, 2020.

Born in Cross Lanes, W.V on July 7, 1929 to Leonard & Pansa (Lanham) McCallister. They moved to Ohio in the early thirties. He graduated from Lash High School in 1949.

He is survived by his High School sweetheart, his wife of 70 years, Nancy Wilson McCallister; his two daughters: Cathy (Larry) Kotler and Molly (fiancé Jerry Markle) McInturf; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Dean) Young, Morgan (Chris Vanest) Flowers, McGavin Rigel, Kate Young and Jenny (Steve) Burge; five great-grandchildren: Cassidy & Caden Harris, Colt & Carter Flowers and Beth Markle; two great-great grandchildren: Warren Burge and Jennevieve Burge; brother L. Dale (Joy) McCallister; sister-in-law Shirley McCallister; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he loved dearly.

Byron was well known throughout Muskingum County for his love for people and his family which spurred him into a successful life as a Salesman in the Insurance and Real Estate Industry. Following his retirement he spent many years as a greeter at The Snouffer Funeral Home. He also served his community by being an active member of many service clubs and contributed too many projects. He also loved music. He and his brother, Norm was inducted into the Muskingum County Country Music Hall of Fame. He was a member of Maranatha Bible Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Charles Ivan McCallister and Norman McCallister.

The family would like to thank the staff at the The Oaks at Northpointe for their dedication and acts of kindness throughout his residency and to Kim Stanley for her years of tender care for our dad - these angels were given to us. The kindness that accompanied their care did not go unnoticed.

Calling hours will be Tuesday July 7 from 2-4 and 6-8 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday in The Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Chris Brown and Phil Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home
JUL
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snouffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
