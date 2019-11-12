Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Candias Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candias J. Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candias J. Schmidt Obituary
Candias J. Schmidt

Zanesville - Candias J. Schmidt, 71, of Zanesville, died at 8:25 A.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She gave the gift of life by being an organ donor. She was born November 16, 1947, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late James and Verna Stedman Hendershot. She retired from Brockway Glass after thirty five years of service. Candias was a member of the Moose Lodge and was an avid gambler who went to Wheeling Downs, Hollywood Casino, and Las Vegas. She also loved to go on shopping trips with her sisters.

She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Richard A. Schmidt Sr.; two sons, Mark (Jackie) Schmidt and Richard (Geneva) Schmidt, Jr.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn (John) Lent and Frances Lent; two brothers, Jim (Patty) Hendershot and Jerry (Brenda) Hendershot; and her beloved companion Queenie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Tubbs.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Moose services to be held at 5:45 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019, with Mr. Greg Jadwin officiating. She will be entombed at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candias's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now