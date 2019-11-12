|
|
Candias J. Schmidt
Zanesville - Candias J. Schmidt, 71, of Zanesville, died at 8:25 A.M. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She gave the gift of life by being an organ donor. She was born November 16, 1947, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late James and Verna Stedman Hendershot. She retired from Brockway Glass after thirty five years of service. Candias was a member of the Moose Lodge and was an avid gambler who went to Wheeling Downs, Hollywood Casino, and Las Vegas. She also loved to go on shopping trips with her sisters.
She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Richard A. Schmidt Sr.; two sons, Mark (Jackie) Schmidt and Richard (Geneva) Schmidt, Jr.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn (John) Lent and Frances Lent; two brothers, Jim (Patty) Hendershot and Jerry (Brenda) Hendershot; and her beloved companion Queenie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Tubbs.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Moose services to be held at 5:45 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019, with Mr. Greg Jadwin officiating. She will be entombed at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019