Candy Belle (Bennett) Winchell-Starlin
Crooksville - Candy Belle (Bennett) Winchell-Starlin, 65, of Crooksville passed away October 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 14,1955 in Athens, a daughter of the late Basil B. and Mary L. (Thomas) Bennett. Candy was a homemaker who loved shopping for antiques. She was known for her excellent cooking and received numerous compliments about it. But, the thing she loved the best was being a Momma, a grandma, a Nan, and a Mimi to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son Jamey Starlin; daughters Davina (John Wickham) Starlin, and Heidi (Chris) Kaido; grandchildren Aaron J. Winchell, Melanie Belle Starlin, Austin "E. T." Savage, Julia "Babydoll", Jamey S. "Bub" (Amy) Starlin, Keely "Kee-Kee" Savage, Sarah Holmes, Aiden Starlin, Conner "Bodyguard" Kaido, Isabella G. Starlin, and Jase Hogan; great-grandchildren Liam and Wilder; and two brothers. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son David Winchell, her best friends Ann Gatchel and Ray Simmons; one brother and one sister. Per Candy's request, cremation has taken place. Friends may leave condolences by signing the online guestbook found at www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
.