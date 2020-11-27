1/
Carl Bailey
Carl Bailey

Zanesville - Carl Leroy Bailey, 86 of Zanesville, passed away November 25, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.

He was born April 9, 1934 in Zanesville, son of Edmond Bailey and Esther Dickson Bailey. Carl was a Dairy Farmer all of his life.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Bailey; and several nieces and nephews, including Rita and Rhea Holbein, with whom he resided; others include, Richard , Mike , Jeff , Bill , Laura Bailey, Patty Glosser, Barbara and Sandra Nolan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Robert, William, and Walter Bailey; sisters, Ruth Holbein and Wilma Moran.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, November 30, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will take place 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 with Pastor Ron Griffin officiating. Burial will follow services.

To sign the online guestbook or to leave condolences please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com

Guests will be required to wear self-provided face coverings and will have their temperatures checked before entering. We ask anyone with flu like symptoms to refrain from attending services.




Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
