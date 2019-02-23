Services
Myers-Reed Dignity Memorial Chapel
3729 25th Street
Columbus, IN 47203
(812) 376-3341
For more information about
Carl Kane
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Lee Kane


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Lee Kane Obituary
Carl Lee Kane

Columbus - Carl Lee Kane, 74, of Columbus, IN, died at 6:05 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Willow Crossing Nursing Home following a battle with illness.

He was born in Roseville, OH, February 18, 1944, the son of the late Joseph and Clara (Wise) Kane.

Carl is survived by two sons, William R. (Kelly) Kane of Monroe, MI, and Chris A. (Lisa) Kane of Columbus, IN, and four grandchildren, Cullen, Claudia, Reagan and Caleb Kane. Carl also leaves behind many close friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Glenna Sue (Ford) Kane ("Susie"), sister, Donna (Kane) Wallace and brother, Roy Kane.

Funeral services to celebrate Carl's life will be a family gathering in Roseville, OH. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.Myers-Reed.com.

Myers-Reed Chapel, Columbus, IN, is serving the Kane family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now