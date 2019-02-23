|
Carl Lee Kane
Columbus - Carl Lee Kane, 74, of Columbus, IN, died at 6:05 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Willow Crossing Nursing Home following a battle with illness.
He was born in Roseville, OH, February 18, 1944, the son of the late Joseph and Clara (Wise) Kane.
Carl is survived by two sons, William R. (Kelly) Kane of Monroe, MI, and Chris A. (Lisa) Kane of Columbus, IN, and four grandchildren, Cullen, Claudia, Reagan and Caleb Kane. Carl also leaves behind many close friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Glenna Sue (Ford) Kane ("Susie"), sister, Donna (Kane) Wallace and brother, Roy Kane.
Funeral services to celebrate Carl's life will be a family gathering in Roseville, OH. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.Myers-Reed.com.
Myers-Reed Chapel, Columbus, IN, is serving the Kane family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 23, 2019