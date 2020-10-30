1/1
Carl Riggs
Carl Riggs

Zanesville - Carl Loren Riggs, 91, of Zanesville, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Carl was born May 2, 1929, son of the late Harvey Burton Riggs and Belvia Weaver Riggs. In addition to his parents, Carl is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marlene A. Riggs; his son-in-law, Randy Triplett; sisters, Dorothy, Mildred, and Delma; brothers, Burton, Raymond, Robert, Roy, Hobart, Arnold, Herbert, Earl and Dean.

Carl leaves to cherish his memory, his loving daughter, Kristine Triplett; his fur baby, Rosie; and many friends.

Carl was formerly employed by Zanesville City Schools, taking care of their fleet of school buses, often going above and beyond to make life easier for the drivers and students. Carl and his wife Marlene owned and operated their gas station for 63 years. He and his wife enjoyed their work of taking care of the school buses and working their gas station. Carl enjoyed breakfast each morning at Bob Evans. Kristine wishes to extend her sincere thanks to Carl's caregivers, Kelly, Jeannie, Pottsy, Jenny, Vera, Donna, Christel, Phyllis, Margaret and Scherrie, and all of the wonderful staff at The Oaks at Northpointe who dubbed Carl as 'Poppy' and made him apart of their family, as well as the staff of Genesis Hospice for their excellent care. "If everyone were as kind as my parents, Carl and Marlene, this world would be a much better place. I miss my Daddy terribly, I was his world. Love, Kristine."

Per the family's wishes, no services will be observed at this time and cremation has been chosen. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Carl's honor may do so to your local Animal Shelter. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
