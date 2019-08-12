|
Carl T. Lovejoy
Norwich - Carl Truman Lovejoy, 71 of Norwich, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 10, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Carl was born at his family home in Chandlersville on July 19, 1948. He is the son of the late Charles R. and Gladys M. (Davis) Lovejoy. He retired from the Lumi-Lite Candle Company in Norwich where he worked as a mixer.
Carl is survived by his siblings, Ella Mae Lovejoy, Mack Lovejoy, Pansy Mason, Dorothy Clark, John (Arminda) Lovejoy, Ronald (Cindy) Lovejoy, Charles Lovejoy Jr., Wayne Lovejoy, and Frank Lovejoy; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his two sisters, Betty Jenkins and Helen Lovejoy.
Visitations will be 6 to 8 pm Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord, also from noon to 1 pm on Wednesday. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home with Pastor Joe McFee officiating. He will be laid to rest in Norwich Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 12, 2019